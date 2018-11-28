Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Has broken thumb
Bradham played through a fractured thumb during Sunday's win against the Giants, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Bradham broke his left thumb in three places on the third play of the contest but proceeded to log all 62 snaps on defense, totaling seven tackles in the process. On Monday, he underwent surgery, having a plate and six pins inserted to stabilize the appendage, per Zangaro. Bradham expects to keep playing, whether he's wearing the thick cast he had Wednesday or some other form of protection.
