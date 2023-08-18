Penny rushed twice for 18 yards and wasn't targeted during the Eagles' 18-18 preseason tie with the Browns on Thursday night.

Penny was the third Eagles running back to record a touch in the contest despite the fact D'Andre Swift got the night off, and he gained 16 of his yards on one carry. The workload was much more abbreviated than Penny's nine-carry tally in the exhibition opener against the Ravens, and it could well be the 2018 first-round pick that garners inactive status for Philadelphia's preseason finale at home versus the Colts next Thursday.