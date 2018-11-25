Douglas (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring) inactive, Douglas will be the Eagles' top corner and will be tasked with slowing down Giants wideout Odell Beckham. Douglas has 11 tackles over the last two weeks, and he figures to have plenty of opportunities if Beckham receives double-digit targets for the ninth time this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories