Rodgers brought in six of eight targets for 85 yards in the Eagles' 22-21 win over the Giants on Thursday night.

The veteran tight end was the surprising leader for the Eagles in receptions and receiving yards for the night, as he rose to the top of the depth chart at the position with Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz both on injured reserve with ankle injuries. Rodgers has been almost exclusively utilized as a blocker thus far during his two-plus seasons with the Eagles, but Thursday, he showed flashes of the solid pass catcher that posted a 58-510-8 line for the Packers back in 2015. With neither of his injured teammates expected back for a Week 8 divisional clash against the Cowboys on Nov. 1, Rodgers could well serve as the primary tight end for that contest as well.