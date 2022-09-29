The Chargers signed Rodgers off their practice squad Wednesday.
Rodgers was elevated on game day for each of the Chargers' first three games, recording one target over 12 offensive snaps played. The 30-year-old has provided depth behind Tre' McKitty while the Bolts' No. 2 tight end Donald Parham (hamstring) has been sidelined so far this season. Rodgers likely will continue to see limited usage until Parham suits up again.
