Rodgers did not record a target in the 30-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Rodgers did see 21 offensive snaps with Gerald Everett (groin) sidelined, but that wasn't enough to elicit a target. Both Rodgers and nominal starter Tre' McKitty did not see any passing looks among the tight ends as the lone pass attempt ended up going to third-stringer Stone Smartt in a bit of a junk-time checkdown. Expect Rodgers' playing time to fall to the wayside upon Everett's return.