Rodgers caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers

The veteran castoff saw 13 snaps Sunday after Gerald Everett was forced to leave the game with a groin injury. While Tre' McKitty would likely see a significant increase in snaps if Everett were to miss extended time, Rodgers could also see a bump in playing time as the nominal pass-catching tight end of the pair.