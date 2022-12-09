Rodgers is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Miami due to a knee injury.
Rodgers landed on the injury report Friday as a non-participant in the Chargers' final Week 14 practice. If the backup tight end is ruled out against Miami, Stone Smartt and Tre' McKitty would be the only healthy options behind Gerald Everett.
