Rodgers (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
The backup tight end played a combined 13 offensive snaps over the past two weeks, but Rodgers had a bit more of an offensive factor for the Chargers when Gerald Everett was limited by a knee injury earlier in November. Expect undrafted rookie Stone Smartt to continue surging up the depth chart in Rodgers' absence.
