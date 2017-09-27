McLeod (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is on track to play Sunday against the Chargers, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McLeod missed the Week 3 matchup with the Giants, and his absence was obvious. Eli Manning threw three touchdowns, including a 77-yard pass to Sterling Shepard in blown coverage, as the Eagles barely scraped out a win. His return bodes well against a Chargers' offense that lacks a great receiving threat, but his presence should still be felt.