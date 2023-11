Coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that McLeod (biceps) will miss the remainder of the season, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

McLeod started Sunday's game against the Steelers in place of an injured Juan Thornhill (calf), and now McLeod is on the shelf for the rest of the year. Playing in his 12th NFL season, McLeod recorded 29 tackles (16 solo) and one pass breakup as a depth safety for Cleveland prior to going down. McLeod will be 34 years old next summer.