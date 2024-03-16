The Browns re-signed McLeod (biceps) on a one-year deal Saturday, per The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The veteran safety is back with Cleveland after spending his 2023 campaign with the Browns. McLeod appeared in just 10 games (five starts) last season due to a biceps injury, but he was fairly productive when on the field, logging 29 total tackles and defending one pass. The 33-year-old also contributed on special teams, with 108 special teams snaps in 2023, and he's expected to compete for a similar role this offseason.