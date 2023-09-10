McLeod will start Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Juan Thornhill (calf) inactive, McLeod will garner an increased role in the season opener. McLeod has been a full-time starter for multiple teams during his 10-year career and should provide a stabilizing presence to Cleveland's secondary versus Joe Burrow and company. Last year, McLeod recorded a career-high 96 tackles across 17 appearances with the Colts. He also added eight pass defenses, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.