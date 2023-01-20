Over 17 appearances, McLeod logged 96 tackles (59 solo) and eight passes defended, including two interceptions, as well as a fumble recovery during the 2022 campaign.

McLeod emerged into a starting role three games into his first year with the Colts. The 32-year-old safety, who spent the previous six seasons with Philadelphia, also appeared in every regular-season contest for the first time since the 2019 campaign. As a result, he posted career highs in tackles and passes defended to go along with the third pick-six of his career. McLeod played on a one-year, $1.77 million contract with Indianapolis this season, so he's now set to become an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.