Darby injured his knee and has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Instead of going to the locker room, Darby stayed on the sidelines with his teammates after exiting the medical tent, which has to be a positive development for the defensive back. Regardless, Darby's absence is not ideal for an Eagles defense already down top corners Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring). Look for Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox and Cre'Von LeBlanc to get all the reps they can handle during the rest of the game.