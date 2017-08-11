The Eagles have acquired Darby from the Bills in exchange for wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Darby, who struggled last season in Rex Ryan's defense, is still a stud following a standout rookie season and we'd imagine the Eagles expect the third-year pro to start from Day 1. Darby should be better suited for the Eagles' man-based defensive scheme, as the Bills are expected to shift to more of a zone-based system under new coach Sean McDermott.