Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Darby (hip) will be sidelined Week 17, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 25-year-old sustained the hip injury last week against the Redskins and aggravated the injury during Sunday's win over the Cowboys. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Darby is dealing with a hip strain and is expected to miss a few weeks. Rasul Douglas will step into the starting role at cornerback for Philadelphia.