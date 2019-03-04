The Eagles will not pick up up Jernigan's option for 2019, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Philadelphia unwilling to pay Jernigan's $11 million base salary for 2019, the 26-year-old is set to become a free agent March 13. Limited by a herniated disk in his back in 2018, he appeared in only five games (including two playoff contests) with the Eagles. Across three regular-season games, Jernigan logged just two tackles. Despite coming off a down year, he'll hit free agency as one of the more well-known defensive tackles on the market and should have no difficulty landing a starting role elsewhere in the league.