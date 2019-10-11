Jernigan (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Jernigan continues to progress in his recovery from a foot injury. He may have a shot to suit up Week 7 against the Cowboys, depending on the extent of his participation in practice leading up to the contest. Until Jernigan retakes the field, look for Hassan Ridgeway to continue seeing increased snaps.