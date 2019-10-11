Eagles' Tim Jernigan: Ruled out again
Jernigan (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Jernigan continues to progress in his recovery from a foot injury. He may have a shot to suit up Week 7 against the Cowboys, depending on the extent of his participation in practice leading up to the contest. Until Jernigan retakes the field, look for Hassan Ridgeway to continue seeing increased snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6