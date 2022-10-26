Philadelphia designated Jackson (knee) to return from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday.
Jackson tore his ACL during the Eagles' regular-season finale last season and underwent surgery in January. He missed the first seven games of the 2022 campaign while on the PUP list but will return to practice Wednesday. With the move, Jackson will now have a 21-day window to be added to the Eagles' active roster, but if he isn't, the undrafted tight end out of Buffalo will revert back to the PUP list for the remainder of the season.