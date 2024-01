The Giants signed Jackson to their active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jackson joined the Giants' practice squad Aug. 30 after failing to make the Eagles' 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp. He's been elevated twice this season but has not recorded a stat. Jackson will serve as the third tight end on the depth chart behind Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger for Sunday's game against the Eagles.