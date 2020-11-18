Ertz (ankle) is practicing Wednesday, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
The Eagles designated Ertz to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window for the team to make a decision between bringing him back to the active roster or ruling him out for the rest of the season. Ertz's practice participation suggests it will be the former, though it isn't certain he'll be activated before Sunday's game in Cleveland. The veteran tight end suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 6, leaving Richard Rodgers in a three-down role for a Week 7 win over the Giants. Dallas Goedert then returned from his own ankle injury for Week 8, logging 84 and 93 percent of snaps the past two games. Ertz's return figures to impact Goedert's playing time, though it was the 25-year-old who was more productive back in September when both tight ends were healthy.