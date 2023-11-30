The Cardinals and Ertz (quadricep) agreed Thursday to mutually part ways, and the team is soon expected to formally waive him, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The news of Ertz requesting a departure from Arizona was first announced via social media by the tight end's former Cardinals teammate, retired defensive end J.J. Watt. With the Cardinals electing to move forward with second-year player Trey McBride as their top tight end, Ertz will be given the opportunity to find an opportunity with a playoff-contending club down the stretch. After making a rapid recovery from the torn ACL and MCL he suffered last November, Ertz recorded 27 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown on 43 targets in Arizona's first seven games before landing on injured reserve Oct. 24 with a strained quad. The 33-year-old is presumably close to full health now following a five-week absence, so he could be ready to contribute right away once he finds a new landing spot. Because he's in the second season of a three-year, $31.65 million deal, Ertz will most likely clear waivers before signing with a club at a more affordable rate.