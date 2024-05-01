Ertz could be at risk of losing playing time at tight end to rookie second-round pick Ben Sinnott, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Ertz signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Commanders early in the offseason, getting about two-thirds of the money guaranteed. It's backup-level money, but with a good chance at a starting job given the lack of veteran competition in Washington. Sinnott looks like a real threat, however, coming in as a second-round pick after putting up a 49-676-6 receiving line his final season at Kansas State and then running a 4.68-second 40-yard dash time during the pre-draft process at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. The rookie could steal enough playing time to make Ertz irrelevant for fantasy even if the 33-year-old gets most of the snaps in clear passing situations early on.