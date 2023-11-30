Arizona officially waived Ertz (quadricep) on Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Shortly after Ertz's former Cardinals teammate, retired defensive end J.J. Watt, announced via social media that Arizona and the tight end were parting ways, the team confirmed the transaction. The decision makes sense for both parties, as the 2-10 Cardinals are seemingly invested in second-year player Trey McBride as their tight end of the present and future, while the 32-year-old Ertz was eager to join a playoff-contending team that could have a role available for him. Before landing on injured reserve Oct. 24 with a strained quad and missing each of Arizona's last five games, Ertz compiled a 27-187-1 receiving line on 43 targets in seven appearances. Ertz is in the second season of a three-year, $31.65 million contract, so the expectation is that he'll clear waivers before signing elsewhere on a more team-friendly one-year deal.