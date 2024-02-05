Ertz's practice-squad contract with the Lions expired Monday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Ertz's 2023 campaign effectively ended after Week 7, when he sustained a strained quadriceps that forced a stint on injured reserve. On Nov. 30, the Cardinals waived him so he could pursue another opportunity, and he eventually landed with Detroit's practice squad in the week leading up to the NFC Championship Game. The Lions' tight end group was incredibly banged up at the time, with Brock Wright (forearm) and James Mitchell (hand) landing on IR during the playoffs, but the team didn't elevate him for the aforementioned contest. The ensuing 34-31 loss at San Francisco thus brought any chance of a return for Ertz this season to a close, and it remains to be seen if the 33-year-old garners any interest in free agency once the new league year kicks off on March 13.