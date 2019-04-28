Hall is expected to sign an undrafted free-agent contract with the Bears, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

An undrafted wide receiver out of Missouri, Hall dealt with a hernia injury during the leadup to the draft that hindered his athletic testing and could've dropped his draft stock. Initially expected to be a mid-round pick, Hall could prove to be a quality pickup for the Bears in the undrafted free agent market. He says he's 100 percent healthy now and he'll look to make Chicago's roster as a depth wide receiver and special teams player.

