Hall (achilles) was let go by Washington with a non-football injury designation on Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

It was reported just a month ago that Hall suffered a torn Achillies, and it's still unclear how he suffered the injury. The 23-year-old inked a futures contract with the team this offseason, but as evidenced by this news, he'll shift his focus to the recovery process heading into the 2021 season.