Hall signed with the Redskins' practice squad Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Hall has bounced around since entering the league, but he most recently was on the Buccaneers' practice squad until being cut in September. The undrafted rookie generated 70 catches for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons at Missouri, and he could be promoted to the active roster should another Redskins' receiver get injured.

