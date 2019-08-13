The Bears waived Hall (sports hernia) on Tuesday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Hall had some hype as a potential Day 2 draft pick after he tore up the 2019 combine with a 141-inch broad jump, 43.5-inch vertical and 4.39 40 time while battling through a groin injury. He surprisingly went undrafted, perhaps because he needed surgery to address a sports hernia. Hall's athletic credentials should get him a shot with another team, but he may have to prove his health before that happens. He caught 70 passes for 1,645 yards (23.5 average) and 14 touchdowns in 18 games for Missouri the past two seasons.

