Decker worked out for the Patriots on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Decker played under New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels while the two were in Denver, so the veteran receiver has some experience with the Patriots' system. The market for the 31-year-old hasn't exactly been sizzling, but with New England dealing with some injuries at wideout and set to start the season with Julian Edelman (suspension) unavailable early on, Decker could catch on with the Patriots if his Monday workout went well.

