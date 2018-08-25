Patriots' Eric Decker: Logs two catches Friday
Decker was on the field for 25 snaps in Friday's preseason loss to the Panthers, en route to catching two of his five targets for 12 yards.
Decker didn't see action Friday until starting QB Tom Brady was out of the game. Despite the name recognition, Decker isn't a lock to make the Patriots' final roster heading into Week 1. With Jordan Matthews, Malcolm Mitchell and Kenny Britt no longer in the mix and Julian Edelman (suspension) set to be unavailable for the first four games of the season, Decker might end up sticking, but for now only Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson can be considered locks to make the team
