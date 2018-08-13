Patriots' Eric Decker: Off to slow start since signing
Decker isn't pleased with his on-field results at training camp thus far, the Boston Globe reports.
Specifically, the veteran wideout has dropped some catchable balls in practice of late. Meanwhile, Decker was on the field for six offensive snaps in Thursday's preseason opener against Washington and was not targeted in the game. We'll chalk up some of Decker's current struggles to the fact that he remained unsigned until the beginning of August, and was thus deprived of minicamp and OTA reps. With Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension to start the season, Decker is competing for slotting (behind starting wideout Chris Hogan) with Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt (hamstring), Cordarrelle Patterson, Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Tight end Tiers 3.0
An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight...
-
Is stacking receivers viable?
Should you consider taking two receivers from the same team? Heath Cummings will tell you.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.