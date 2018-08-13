Decker isn't pleased with his on-field results at training camp thus far, the Boston Globe reports.

Specifically, the veteran wideout has dropped some catchable balls in practice of late. Meanwhile, Decker was on the field for six offensive snaps in Thursday's preseason opener against Washington and was not targeted in the game. We'll chalk up some of Decker's current struggles to the fact that he remained unsigned until the beginning of August, and was thus deprived of minicamp and OTA reps. With Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension to start the season, Decker is competing for slotting (behind starting wideout Chris Hogan) with Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt (hamstring), Cordarrelle Patterson, Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron.