Eric Decker: Announces retirement
Decker has announced his retirement as an NFL player, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.
Decker signed with the Patriots earlier this month and despite an opportunity created by a thinning out of the team's wideout depth, the 31-year-old couldn't carve out a clear role with New England. Now that he's out of the mix, the Patriots could elect to sign another veteran receiver, or alternatively a roster spot could be there for the taking for one of the team's younger options.
