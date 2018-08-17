Decker was targeted twice, but did not record a catch during Thursday's 37-20 win over the Eagles.

Decker has not recorded a catch yet this preseason and has reportedly failed to live up to his own expectations in camp. Still, the veteran -- despite being listed as a third-team receiver on the depth chart -- offers the kind of dependability the Pats are looking for during Julian Edelman's suspension. Decker is capable of playing multiple positions and has familiarity with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' scheme from their time together in Denver.