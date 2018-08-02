Patriots' Eric Decker: Headed to Pats
The Patriots have signed Decker, the team's official site reports.
With Julian Edelman (suspension) set to be unavailable for the first four games of the season and Jordan Matthews (hamstring) having landed on IR, there's an opportunity for Decker to carve out a role in the Patriots offense out of the gate. The 31-year-old logged a subpar (for him) 54 catches for 563 yards and a TD with the Titans last season, but if he's able to develop good chemistry with QB Tom Brady, Decker's 6-foot-3 frame could help him turn into an effective red-zone threat for his new team.
