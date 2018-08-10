Patriots' Eric Decker: Not targeted in win
Decker didn't draw any targets in Thursday's 26-17 preseason win over Washington, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and Chris Hogan got most of the playing time in the first half, with the Patriots keeping their starters in for longer than expected in response to an ugly performance. The team looked better after halftime on the way to a victory, but Decker wasn't part of that equation. Signed by New England last week, the 31-year-old wideout is competing for snaps with Dorsett, Kenny Britt (hamstring), Cordarrelle Patterson, Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron. There's a starting job up for grabs while Edelman serves a four-game suspension at the beginning of the regular season.
