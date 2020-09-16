site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eric Saubert: Waived by Bears
RotoWire Staff
Sep 16, 2020
Saubert was waived by Chicago on Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Saubert was one of five tight ends to originally make the 53-man roster, but he was inactive in Week 1 and is now getting waived by the Bears. Kicker Cairo Santos is taking the roster spot vacated by Saubert.
