Saubert did not suit up for Houston's 34-10 playoff loss to Baltimore last Saturday. He finished the season three receptions on three targets for 12 yards over nine games played.

The Texans grabbed Saubert off the Cowboys' practice squad in response to a rash of midseason injuries at tight end. Houston still has Brevin Jordan and Teagan Quitoriano (groin) under contract and will likely make a push to bring back unrestricted free agent Dalton Schultz. As such, Saubert is unlikely to return to Houston for the 2024 season.