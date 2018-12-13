Erik Swoope: Released by New Orleans
Swoope was released by the Saints on Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Swoope didn't last more than a day in New Orleans after being scooped off waivers Wednesday, so he'll become available to other squads once again this week. The tight end played in seven games with the Colts earlier this season, catching eight passes for 87 yards and three scores on 10 targets.
