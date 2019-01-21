Erik Swoope: Contract expires
Swoope's contract with the Colts' practice squad expired Monday, per the league's official transaction log.
The fact Indianapolis didn't extend Swoope a reserve/future contract offer suggests Swoope won't be spending the 2019 offseason with the Colts.
