Swoope was cut by the Raiders on Tuesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Swoope was recently signed by the team this offseason after appearing in seven games with the Colts in 2018. The 27-year-old could be an attractive option on the open market, after he caught seven of 10 targets last season for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Swoope can sign with any team, and could be given another chance before too long.

