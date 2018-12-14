Falcons' Ben Garland: Full practice participant Thursday
Garland (back) was a full go for Thursday's practice after being limited during Wednesday's session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Garland appears on track to be active Sunday against Arizona, but he's been benched in favor of Zane Beadles over the past two weeks due to ineffective play. The offensive line has struggled to open up running lanes all season (81.2 rushing yards per game rank 32nd), with Garland himself being identified by the coaching staff as an unstable option at right guard filling in for the injured Brandon Fusco. He'll likely serve as a backup again in Week 15 when the Falcons face a Cardinals defense that ranks tied for 30th at stopping the run, with 139.5 yards allowed per game on the ground.
