Garland appears to be Atlanta's fill-in option at right guard for the injured Brandon Fusco (ankle) moving forward, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Fusco heading to the inured reserve due to a broken ankle suffered during a Week 7 win over the Giants, Garland is poised for a half-season audition as a member of Atlanta's starting offensive line. The 30-year-old Air Force alum has appeared in 45 games over the course of his career, logging three starts (all three came last year, filling in for an injured Andy Levitre (triceps)). Garland joins a Falcons offensive line that's performed fairly well in pass protection this season (17th with 20 sacks allowed), but has struggled to pave the way for running backs Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith (averaging just 83.3 yards per game rushing).