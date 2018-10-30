Falcons' Ben Garland: In line for starting role
Garland appears to be Atlanta's fill-in option at right guard for the injured Brandon Fusco (ankle) moving forward, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With Fusco heading to the inured reserve due to a broken ankle suffered during a Week 7 win over the Giants, Garland is poised for a half-season audition as a member of Atlanta's starting offensive line. The 30-year-old Air Force alum has appeared in 45 games over the course of his career, logging three starts (all three came last year, filling in for an injured Andy Levitre (triceps)). Garland joins a Falcons offensive line that's performed fairly well in pass protection this season (17th with 20 sacks allowed), but has struggled to pave the way for running backs Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith (averaging just 83.3 yards per game rushing).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8