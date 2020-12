Hill collected three yards on his lone rush attempt, adding a 12-yard reception during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.

Ito Smith took over the Falcons backfield as Week 14 progressed, ultimately garnering a team-high 11 attempts on the ground. Hill, meanwhile, saw his workload contained to five or fewer offensive touches for the third time over his past four games. Prior to that, the Wyoming product had carved out a role consisting of eight offensive touches per contest Weeks 1 through 9.