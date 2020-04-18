Falcons' Brian Hill: Signs tender
Hill signed his original-round tender with the Falcons on Saturday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
While not necessarily a game changer, Hill has been effective as the Falcons' backup. The 24-year-old amassed 323 yards and two touchdowns on the ground after injuries to Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith in 2019, showing he can produce when necessary. With newly-signed star running back Todd Gurley leading the backfield, Hill should continue to serve as a strong change-of-pace rusher.
