Head coach Dan Quinn said that Senat had his best game of the season in Week 5 against Pittsburgh, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The rookie third-rounder had a season-high five combined tackles while fielding more than half of the defensive snaps against the Steelers in Grady Jarrett's absence. His defensive snap count steadily ascended from 27.8 percent in Week 1 to 59.0 percent in Week 5, and he figures to remain heavily involved against Tampa Bay's 30th-ranked rush defense Sunday with Jarrett slated to miss his second straight.