Senat recorded five tackles (three solo), including a sack, during the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons in Week 5.

The fourth-year pro tied a season high with 17 snaps against his old squad and parlayed them into his first career sack. Senat is playing a rotational role and doing so on the interior of the Buccaneers' defensive line to boot, so solid tackle totals like his Week 5 tally are likely to be few and far between for the 28-year-old.