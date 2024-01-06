Senat was waived by the Buccaneers on Friday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Senat was waived in favor of adding wide receiver depth to the active roster. Primarily a practice squad contributor, he did suit up for three games with the Bucs this season and ultimately played 18 total snaps.
