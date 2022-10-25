Senat registered four tackles (three solo), including one for loss, during the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Panthers in Week 7.

Senat made very good use of his brief time on the field -- 12 snaps -- by posting his second-highest tackle total of the season thus far. The fourth-year pro is filling his rotational tackle role well, but his opportunities are likely to remain capped at about 20 snaps per game as long as Vita Vea and Rakeem Nunez-Roches are healthy in front of him.